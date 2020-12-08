QUIZ: Which R&B group best describes you and your friends?

QUIZ: Which R&B group best describes you and your friends? Picture: Getty

Are you and your girlfriends more like Destiny's Child, 3LW or En Vogue?

These legendary R&B girl groups are never to be forgotten about, hence why we're making this quiz!

We're taking it back to a time when R&B girl groups were at their peak, dominating the charts, driving the music scene and thriving.

Whether they were a large or small group, in the 90's or 2000's, saw major success or not – they still hold a major place in every R&B lovers hearts.

But, which R&B girl group describes you and your friends the best? Find out by taking the quiz below...