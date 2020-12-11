QUIZ: Can you name the 2007 song by its music video?

11 December 2020, 11:58

QUIZ: Can you name the 2007 song by its music video?
QUIZ: Can you name the 2007 song by its music video? Picture: YouTube

Take us back!

It has to be said - the mid 2000's churned out some pretty huge musical hits, and 2007 was a real highlight.

QUIZ: How well do you remember these 2007 R&B songs?

From Sean Kingston's rise to fame with 'Beautiful Girls' to production mastermind Timbaland being responsible for pretty much every song in the Billboard chart, there was plenty to go around.

So, how well do you remember 2007 in music, really? Think you can match the song to the music video? Let's see!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot photo gallery

Lil Wayne and girlfriend Denise Bidot: the couples cutest photos

Lil' Wayne

Eminem sparks new album rumours after photo leak

Eminem sparks new album rumours after photo leak

Eminem

Kim Kardashian left "messed up" after execution of Brandon Bernard

Kim Kardashian left "messed up" after execution of Brandon Bernard
QUIZ: How well do you remember these 2009 R&B songs?

QUIZ: How well do you remember these 2009 R&B songs?

Trending

facts you need to know about A$AP Rocky

10 facts you need to know about A$AP Rocky

Who is NBA star Malik Beasley’s wife Montana Yao? and what is the cheating scandal?

Who is NBA star Malik Beasley’s wife Montana Yao? What is the cheating scandal?
The MOBO Awards 2020: Full winners list, highlights and more

The MOBO Awards 2020: Full winners list, highlights and more

Who is Ms London and what allegations has she made about Lil Baby?

Who is Ms London and what allegations has she made about Lil Baby?
Juice WRLD's GF Ally Lotti pays touching tribute on his death anniversary

Juice WRLD's GF Ally Lotti pays touching tribute on his death anniversary