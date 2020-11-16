QUIZ: Can you name the Michael Jackson song by its music video?

QUIZ: Can you name the Michael Jackson song by its music video? Picture: YouTube

Think you're a true Michael Jackson fan?

Michael Jackson is undeniably one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Facts!

The music legend behind hits like 'Thriller' and 'Billie Jean' has inspired many of your favourite artists, and left a legacy behind that continues to inspire budding musicians to this day.

If you're a true MJ fan, then you'll know that his music videos are second to none. So, wanna see how well you really remember them? Let us know how you do @capitalxtra.