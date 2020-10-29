QUIZ: Can you finish these Nicki Minaj lyrics?

QUIZ: Can you finish these Nicki Minaj lyrics? Picture: Getty

Calling all Barbz - can you get 100% on this quiz?

Nicki Minaj is undoubtably one of the most accomplished rappers of the last decade.

The braggadocious New York rapstress has produced hit after hit, bar after bar, since her breakout in 2010 and is one of the world's best selling music artists. Yes, queen!

From 'Superbass' and 'Starships' to 'Chun-Li' and 'Feeling Myself', Nicki and her music are supported by her loyal legion of fans, The Barbz, who stick by her side through it all.

So, think you're one of Nicki's biggest fans? Think you know all the words to her songs? We'll see about that!