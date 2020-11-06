QUIZ: How well do you remember Chris Brown's first album?

6 November 2020, 15:56 | Updated: 6 November 2020, 18:55

QUIZ: How well do you remember Chris Brown's first album?
QUIZ: How well do you remember Chris Brown's first album? Picture: Getty

This one is for the OG Breezy fans.

Cast your mind back to the mid-2000's, and you might remember a young fresh-faced Chris Brown entering the scene with his self-titled debut album, Chris Brown.

QUIZ: Can you name the Chris Brown song by its music video?

The R&B crooner released a number of hit singles from the album including 'Run It!' and 'Yo (Excuse Me Miss)', and has continuously topped the charts with his music ever since their release.

Are you an OG Chris Brown fan? How well do you remember Breezy's first ever record? Let's see, shall we? Let us know how you did @capitalxtra.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

QUIZ: Only a true Sister Sister expert will recognise every character

QUIZ: Only a true Sister Sister expert will recognise every character
QUIZ: Is it a Cardi B lyric or a Nicki Minaj lyric?

QUIZ: Is it a Cardi B lyric or a Nicki Minaj lyric?

Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy confirm gender of baby.

Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy confirm gender of baby

Sister Sister is now available on UK Netflix/

Sister Sister is now available on UK Netflix

Trending

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s kidnapper sentenced to 24 years in jail

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s kidnapper sentenced to 24 years in jail

Tekashi 6ix9ine

50 Cent reacts to Lil Wayne & Denise Bidot's alleged split

50 Cent reacts to Lil Wayne & Denise Bidot's alleged split

50 Cent

Lil Pump

28 facts you need to know about 'Gucci Gang' rapper Lil Pump

Lil Wayne cryptically responds to Denise Bidot breakup rumours

Lil Wayne cryptically responds to Denise Bidot breakup rumours

Lil' Wayne

Kylie Jenner slammed for promoting makeup during election night.

Kylie Jenner slammed for promoting makeup during election night

Kylie Jenner