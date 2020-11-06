QUIZ: How well do you remember Chris Brown's first album?

QUIZ: How well do you remember Chris Brown's first album? Picture: Getty

This one is for the OG Breezy fans.

Cast your mind back to the mid-2000's, and you might remember a young fresh-faced Chris Brown entering the scene with his self-titled debut album, Chris Brown.

The R&B crooner released a number of hit singles from the album including 'Run It!' and 'Yo (Excuse Me Miss)', and has continuously topped the charts with his music ever since their release.

Are you an OG Chris Brown fan? How well do you remember Breezy's first ever record? Let's see, shall we? Let us know how you did @capitalxtra.