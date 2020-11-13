QUIZ: Can you name the year these Chris Brown albums dropped?

13 November 2020, 14:10

QUIZ: Can you name the year these Chris Brown albums dropped?
QUIZ: Can you name the year these Chris Brown albums dropped? Picture: Getty

Only true Breezy fans will remember when these records were released.

Are you a day one Chris Brown fan? Do you remember the exact moment he dropped some of his biggest albums?

The R&B crooner has delivered us some major records over the years, from Exclusive and F.A.M.E to the colossal Heartbreak On A Full Moon, and every Breezy fan has a favourite.

So, d'you think you know which year these albums were released? Get ready for the nostalgia!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

QUIZ: Can you name the Cardi B song by its video?

QUIZ: Can you name the Cardi B song by its video?

QUIZ: Can you match the artist to the 2007 song lyrics?

QUIZ: Can you match the artist to the 2007 song lyrics?

Khloe Kardashian 'responds' to Larsa Pippen's romance with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian 'responds' to Larsa Pippen's romance with Tristan Thompson
Octavian dropped by record label over domestic abuse allegations

Octavian dropped by record label over domestic abuse allegations

Trending

The best Dancehall songs of 2020 so far

The best Dancehall songs of 2020 so far

Megan Thee Stallion's 'Good News' album is on the way!

Megan Thee Stallion 'Good News' album: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more
Jordyn Woods facts: XX things you need to know

Jordyn Woods facts: 13 things you need to know

Who is Octavian's ex-girlfriend Hana and what is her Instagram?

Who is Octavian's ex-girlfriend Hana and what is her Instagram?
Cardi B apologises for 'disrespectful' Hindu goddess photoshoot.

Cardi B apologises for 'disrespectful' Hindu goddess photoshoot

Cardi B