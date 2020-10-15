QUIZ: How well do you remember these 90’s R&B songs?

15 October 2020, 16:23 | Updated: 15 October 2020, 16:26

QUIZ: How well do you remember these 90’s R&B songs?
QUIZ: How well do you remember these 90’s R&B songs? Picture: YouTube

Only a true 90's R&B fan will remember the lyrics to these bops.

Cast your mind back to the nineties (for those who can remember!) - the decade of frosted tips, questionable double-denim fashion choices and, of course, iconic R&B bangers.

From Destiny's Child and Brandy to Usher and Donell Jones, your favourite artists were churning out hit after hit that we still play on repeat to this day.

But how well do you really remember the nineties? Are you a slow jams specialist? Do you know all the words to 'No Diggity'? Let's see, shall we?

