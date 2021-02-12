QUIZ: Can you finish the 2009 song title?
12 February 2021, 12:44
How was 2009 over a decade ago?!
We're about to take it all the way back to 2009, so get ready for some major nostalgia.
Before Jason Derulo was making TikToks, he was topping the charts with singles like 'Ridin' Solo' and 'Whatcha Say', while a young Drake was emerging onto the scene and making a name for himself.
It feels like a lifetime ago (but also like yesterday), so how well do you really remember 2009? Think you can complete these '09 song titles? Let's see.