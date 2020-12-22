Playboi Carti 'Whole Lotta Red' album: release date, tracklist, lyrics & more
22 December 2020, 17:14
The rapper has revealed the release date and artwork for his upcoming album.
Playboi Carti has revealed his highly anticipated album 'Whole Lotta Red' will be dropping soon. The 24-year-old rapper let his fans know of the long awaited project back in 2018.
Now, the "Magnolia" rapper has revealed the release date, artwork and merch for his upcoming album.
‘Whole Lotta Red’ will be Playboi Carti’s second full length album following his debut ‘Die Lit’ back in 2018. Prior to that, the rapper released his debut mixtape in 2017.
See more about 'Whole Lotta Red' below.
Is 'Whole Lotta Red' being released?
Playboi Carti has officially announced his highly anticipated Whole Lotta Red album is on it's way.
The rapper took to his social media accounts to share a pre-order link for the albu, debuting the Art Dealer-designed cover.
On Tuesday (Dec 22) Carti took to Twitter and wrote"AHhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh I t0LD U ! I L0v3 u PRE 0RDeR NOW." exciting his fans.
AHhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh— 💋🧛🏿♀️ (@playboicarti) December 22, 2020
I t0LD U ! I L0v3 u
PRE 0RDeR NOW https://t.co/bo2tQdFhR1 pic.twitter.com/w758TTL3B7
The rapper also revealed that he will be dropping the album on Christmas Day.
Carti wrote "12/25" on Twitter, letting his fans know his album will be dropping on Xmas.
Fans initially began to suspect that Whole Lotta Red was headed for Dec 25 release after Art Dealer, shared an IG post hinting to the project dropping on Xmas.
The same week, Carti took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Kid Cudi – where he announced that Cudi will be on the album.
The star wrote "i fL3w 2 bro," Carti wrote. "toLD hiM hiS mUSic iS WORLd nEEdED . V3ry good GUY bEAUtiFUL sPirit . HE wILL bE oN THis ALBuM . L0v3 hiM . W3 ALL do."
What is the tracklist for 'Whole Lotta Red'
1. Go to the Moon (Ft. Kanye West)
2. Batgang*
3. Serving That Base
4. Where We Started
5. @ MEH
6. Whole Lotta Red (Ft MaddMax & Smooky MarGielaa)
7. U Can Do It Too
8. Not Real
9. Suck Me Dead
10. Pop
11. Something Strange In The Night
12. Taking My Swag
13. Opium
14. I Got These
15. Act Like A Fool
16. Cancun
17. Untitled Wheezy collaboration
18. Outside
19. Pop Our Pills
20. Neon
What are the lyrics to 'Whole Lotta Red'?
The Kanye West executive produced single on Playboi Carti's new album is a popular favourite amongst fans.
See lyrics below.
[Chorus: Playboi Carti, MaddMax & Lil Uzi Vert]
(That be Maaly Raw)
F*ck a thot in the coupe, oh yeah
Got a pint full of red, oh yeah, yeah (Slatt)
F*ck a thot in the coupe, oh yeah
Got a pint full of red, oh yeah, yeah
In the back with the slatt, all red (Slatt)
Bentley coupe with a b*tch all red (Uh)
In a coupe and the seats all red (Slime)
In the coupe and it's motherf*ckin' red (Slatt)
In the coupe with a motherf*ckin' bag (Yeah)
In a coupe with a ho I ain't had
F*ck a thot in the coupe, yeah, yeah
F*ck a thot in the coupe, yeah, yeah
Whole lotta lean in my pint that's red
With a ho, I'm on a whole lotta red
Whole lotta red, one shot to the head, you dead
Whole lotta red, I'm on a whole lotta red
[Verse: Smooky MarGielaa]
Yeah, huh, whole lotta gang sh*t
A whole lot of red when that K hit
Got a whole lot of bank, lot of blue chips
Walk in, they screamin' my name, bitch, huh
Whole lot of Raf, huh
Whole lot of guap in my hand, yeah (Guap in my hand)
Yeah, whole lotta opps, uh
Tryna see a young ni**a dead, yeah, huh
Ni**a don't know me, huh
Ni**a cannot be my homie (Slime homie)
I'm with [?] and Max, they'll sleaze ni**as
Take you and you and your homie (Slatt)
Yeah, huh, whole lotta stain sh*t
Don't give it up, then we gon' take it
I don't walk with no one
Hit it once then I'm done
Smooky been bangin' your main bit'
I could go get a house in Bel Air (Bitch)
All these racks in the bank, yeah, yeah
Spent a hundred bands in the mall, don't care
Ridin' in the back of the 'Bach, oh yeah
[Chorus: Playboi Carti, MaddMax & Lil Uzi Vert]
(That be Maaly Raw)
F*ck a thot in the coupe, oh yeah
Got a pint full of red, oh yeah, yeah (Slatt)
F*ck a thot in the coupe, oh yeah
Got a pint full of red, oh yeah, yeah
In the back with the slatt, all red (Slatt)
Bentley coupe with a b*tch all red (Uh)
In a coupe and the seats all red (Slime)
In the coupe and it's motherf*ckin' red (Slatt)
In the coupe with a motherf*ckin' bag (Yeah)
In a coupe with a ho I ain't had
F*ck a thot in the coupe, yeah, yeah
F*ck a thot in the coupe, yeah, yeah
Whole lotta lean in my pint that's red
With a ho, I'm on a whole lotta red
Whole lotta red, one shot to the head, you dead
Whole lotta red, I'm on a whole lotta red
Which artists feature on 'Whole Lotta Red'?
It appears that Travis Scott will be included on the album after Playboi Carti confirmed the collaboration on Twitter.
The rapper wrote "@trvisXX. w0w aMaZinG . L0ve THis V3RSE . rEd rEd rEd !" on Twitter.
@trvisXX . w0w aMaZinG . L0ve THis V3RSE . rEd rEd rEd !— 💋🧛🏿♀️ (@playboicarti) December 20, 2020
Carti had already confirmed Kid Cudi will be on the album. Wheezy is also rumoured to be on a track from the project.
Carti's 2018 Die Lit album featured appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Skepta, Chief Keef, Gunna, Young Thug, Bryson Tiller, and others.