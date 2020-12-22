Playboi Carti 'Whole Lotta Red' album: release date, tracklist, lyrics & more

22 December 2020, 17:14

Playboi Carti 'Whole Lotta Red' album: release date, tracklist, lyrics & more
Playboi Carti 'Whole Lotta Red' album: release date, tracklist, lyrics & more. Picture: Getty/AWGE Label and Interscope Records.

The rapper has revealed the release date and artwork for his upcoming album.

Playboi Carti has revealed his highly anticipated album 'Whole Lotta Red' will be dropping soon. The 24-year-old rapper let his fans know of the long awaited project back in 2018.

Iggy Azalea claps back at Playboi Carti over fiery tweet

Now, the "Magnolia" rapper has revealed the release date, artwork and merch for his upcoming album.

‘Whole Lotta Red’ will be Playboi Carti’s second full length album following his debut ‘Die Lit’ back in 2018. Prior to that, the rapper released his debut mixtape in 2017.

See more about 'Whole Lotta Red' below.

  1. Is 'Whole Lotta Red' being released?

    Playboi Carti has officially announced his highly anticipated Whole Lotta Red album is on it's way.

    The rapper took to his social media accounts to share a pre-order link for the albu, debuting the Art Dealer-designed cover.

    On Tuesday (Dec 22) Carti took to Twitter and wrote"AHhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh I t0LD U ! I L0v3 u PRE 0RDeR NOW." exciting his fans.

    The rapper also revealed that he will be dropping the album on Christmas Day.

    Carti wrote "12/25" on Twitter, letting his fans know his album will be dropping on Xmas.

    Playboi Carti reveals his album release date on Twitter
    Playboi Carti reveals his album release date on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

    Fans initially began to suspect that Whole Lotta Red was headed for Dec 25 release after Art Dealer, shared an IG post hinting to the project dropping on Xmas.

    The same week, Carti took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Kid Cudi – where he announced that Cudi will be on the album.

    The star wrote "i fL3w 2 bro," Carti wrote. "toLD hiM hiS mUSic iS WORLd nEEdED . V3ry good GUY bEAUtiFUL sPirit . HE wILL bE oN THis ALBuM . L0v3 hiM . W3 ALL do."

  2. What is the tracklist for 'Whole Lotta Red'

    1. Go to the Moon (Ft. Kanye West)

    2. Batgang*

    3. Serving That Base

    4. Where We Started

    5. @ MEH

    6. Whole Lotta Red (Ft MaddMax & Smooky MarGielaa)

    7. U Can Do It Too

    8. Not Real

    9. Suck Me Dead

    10. Pop

    11. Something Strange In The Night

    12. Taking My Swag

    13. Opium

    14. I Got These

    15. Act Like A Fool

    16. Cancun

    17. Untitled Wheezy collaboration

    18. Outside

    19. Pop Our Pills

    20. Neon

    Via

  3. What are the lyrics to 'Whole Lotta Red'?

    The Kanye West executive produced single on Playboi Carti's new album is a popular favourite amongst fans.

    See lyrics below.

    [Chorus: Playboi Carti, MaddMax & Lil Uzi Vert]
    (That be Maaly Raw)
    F*ck a thot in the coupe, oh yeah
    Got a pint full of red, oh yeah, yeah (Slatt)
    F*ck a thot in the coupe, oh yeah
    Got a pint full of red, oh yeah, yeah
    In the back with the slatt, all red (Slatt)
    Bentley coupe with a b*tch all red (Uh)
    In a coupe and the seats all red (Slime)
    In the coupe and it's motherf*ckin' red (Slatt)
    In the coupe with a motherf*ckin' bag (Yeah)
    In a coupe with a ho I ain't had
    F*ck a thot in the coupe, yeah, yeah
    F*ck a thot in the coupe, yeah, yeah
    Whole lotta lean in my pint that's red
    With a ho, I'm on a whole lotta red
    Whole lotta red, one shot to the head, you dead
    Whole lotta red, I'm on a whole lotta red

    [Verse: Smooky MarGielaa]
    Yeah, huh, whole lotta gang sh*t
    A whole lot of red when that K hit
    Got a whole lot of bank, lot of blue chips
    Walk in, they screamin' my name, bitch, huh
    Whole lot of Raf, huh
    Whole lot of guap in my hand, yeah (Guap in my hand)
    Yeah, whole lotta opps, uh
    Tryna see a young ni**a dead, yeah, huh
    Ni**a don't know me, huh
    Ni**a cannot be my homie (Slime homie)
    I'm with [?] and Max, they'll sleaze ni**as
    Take you and you and your homie (Slatt)
    Yeah, huh, whole lotta stain sh*t
    Don't give it up, then we gon' take it
    I don't walk with no one
    Hit it once then I'm done
    Smooky been bangin' your main bit'
    I could go get a house in Bel Air (Bitch)
    All these racks in the bank, yeah, yeah
    Spent a hundred bands in the mall, don't care
    Ridin' in the back of the 'Bach, oh yeah

    [Chorus: Playboi Carti, MaddMax & Lil Uzi Vert]
    (That be Maaly Raw)
    F*ck a thot in the coupe, oh yeah
    Got a pint full of red, oh yeah, yeah (Slatt)
    F*ck a thot in the coupe, oh yeah
    Got a pint full of red, oh yeah, yeah
    In the back with the slatt, all red (Slatt)
    Bentley coupe with a b*tch all red (Uh)
    In a coupe and the seats all red (Slime)
    In the coupe and it's motherf*ckin' red (Slatt)
    In the coupe with a motherf*ckin' bag (Yeah)
    In a coupe with a ho I ain't had
    F*ck a thot in the coupe, yeah, yeah
    F*ck a thot in the coupe, yeah, yeah
    Whole lotta lean in my pint that's red
    With a ho, I'm on a whole lotta red
    Whole lotta red, one shot to the head, you dead
    Whole lotta red, I'm on a whole lotta red

  4. Which artists feature on 'Whole Lotta Red'?

    It appears that Travis Scott will be included on the album after Playboi Carti confirmed the collaboration on Twitter.

    The rapper wrote "@trvisXX. w0w aMaZinG . L0ve THis V3RSE . rEd rEd rEd !" on Twitter.

    Carti had already confirmed Kid Cudi will be on the album. Wheezy is also rumoured to be on a track from the project.

    Carti's 2018 Die Lit album featured appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Skepta, Chief Keef, Gunna, Young Thug, Bryson Tiller, and others.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Playboi Carti News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Diddy surprises his mother with $1 Million and a Bentley for her birthday

Diddy surprises his mother with $1 million and a Bentley for her birthday
Azealia Banks accused of transphobia after mocking them/they pronouns

Azealia Banks accused of transphobia after mocking them/they pronouns

Azealia Banks

Khloe Kardashian responds to backlash over 'tone-deaf' post

Khloe Kardashian responds to backlash over 'tone-deaf' post

QUIZ: Is it a Drake lyric or a Lil Wayne lyric?

QUIZ: Is it a Drake lyric or a Lil Wayne lyric?

Quizzes

Trending

RIhanna at the Paris Fenty Beauty launch

Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

Rihanna

Playboi Carti

10 facts you need to know about 'Whole Lotta Red' rapper Playboi Carti
Amelia Hamlin, 19, claps back at criticism of Scott Disick, 37, relationship.

Amelia Hamlin, 19, claps back at criticism of Scott Disick, 37, relationship
Kylie Jenner 'attacked' by anti-fur activists while shopping.

Kylie Jenner 'attacked' by anti-fur activists while shopping

Kylie Jenner

What is Drake’s son called?

What is Drake’s son called?

Drake