Playboi Carti 'Whole Lotta Red' album: release date, tracklist, lyrics & more

The same week, Carti took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Kid Cudi – where he announced that Cudi will be on the album.

What are the lyrics to 'Whole Lotta Red'?

The Kanye West executive produced single on Playboi Carti's new album is a popular favourite amongst fans.

See lyrics below.

[Chorus: Playboi Carti, MaddMax & Lil Uzi Vert]

(That be Maaly Raw)

F*ck a thot in the coupe, oh yeah

Got a pint full of red, oh yeah, yeah (Slatt)

F*ck a thot in the coupe, oh yeah

Got a pint full of red, oh yeah, yeah

In the back with the slatt, all red (Slatt)

Bentley coupe with a b*tch all red (Uh)

In a coupe and the seats all red (Slime)

In the coupe and it's motherf*ckin' red (Slatt)

In the coupe with a motherf*ckin' bag (Yeah)

In a coupe with a ho I ain't had

F*ck a thot in the coupe, yeah, yeah

F*ck a thot in the coupe, yeah, yeah

Whole lotta lean in my pint that's red

With a ho, I'm on a whole lotta red

Whole lotta red, one shot to the head, you dead

Whole lotta red, I'm on a whole lotta red



[Verse: Smooky MarGielaa]

Yeah, huh, whole lotta gang sh*t

A whole lot of red when that K hit

Got a whole lot of bank, lot of blue chips

Walk in, they screamin' my name, bitch, huh

Whole lot of Raf, huh

Whole lot of guap in my hand, yeah (Guap in my hand)

Yeah, whole lotta opps, uh

Tryna see a young ni**a dead, yeah, huh

Ni**a don't know me, huh

Ni**a cannot be my homie (Slime homie)

I'm with [?] and Max, they'll sleaze ni**as

Take you and you and your homie (Slatt)

Yeah, huh, whole lotta stain sh*t

Don't give it up, then we gon' take it

I don't walk with no one

Hit it once then I'm done

Smooky been bangin' your main bit'

I could go get a house in Bel Air (Bitch)

All these racks in the bank, yeah, yeah

Spent a hundred bands in the mall, don't care

Ridin' in the back of the 'Bach, oh yeah

