Oprah Winfrey slams "awful" rumours she has been arrested for sex trafficking

Oprah has denied rumoured calming she was arrested for sex trafficking. Picture: Getty

The presenter told her followers she is "self distancing" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Oprah Winfrey has vehemently denied allegations that she was arrested for sex trafficking after fake news reports surfaced online.

The 66-year-old presenter took to Twitter to slams numerous reports coming her palatial home in Boca Raton, Florida had been raided by the authorities.

"Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested," confirmed Oprah.

Oprah denied rumours that she had been arrested for sex trafficking. Picture: Twitter

Winfrey added that she was "sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world" amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and urged people to "stay safe."

Mail Online report that some of the fake news stories claims that Winfrey's Florida home was seized and seized and excavated to "reveal underground tunnels she supposedly used for sex trafficking," which is completely false.

Andy Lassner, a producer on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show - who was one of the celebrities also named in the false report - commented on the rumours involving Oprah.

"The staggering amount of people believing a 100% fake story about Oprah doesn't make me feel good about the chances of society continuing," he said.