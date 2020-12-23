Capital XTRA's Ones To Watch 2021: Enny, Sheff G, Bellah & more

These amazing rising stars are set to take the music scene by storm in 2021.

We gave our DJs and Presenters the chance to pick an artist they think will be in the s year in 2021, so welcome to Capital XTRA's 'One's To Watch' for 2021...

Sheff G - selected by DJ Semtex In 2020, Sheff G has been non-stop with his work rate, releasing banger after banger. The Flatbush rapper has grown as an artist beyond drill, and now he's set to reach DJ Semtex said: "Sheff G is a very sick up and coming rapper from Flatbush, Brooklyn. Like Pop Smoke and Fivio Foriegn, Sheff G made his name on a BK Drill banger called 'No Suburban' which was produced by AXL from the UK." "He started his own label 'Winners Circle' with Sleepy Hallow, recently dropped his debut album, and is definitely one to watch…."

Enny - selected by Leah Davis and Kemi Rodgers South London MC and Singer Enny has came through in the scene, full throttle. The star recently went viral after Colors released a remix to her popular song 'Peng Black Girls' with Jorja Smith. Leah Davis said "My one to watch for 2021 issssss Enny! She is exciting and fresh and I absolutely love her message so far." "Peng Black Girls is one of my favourite songs of 2020 so I can’t wait to see what she has to offer in 2021 and show her plenty of love on Capital XTRA Chilled." Kemi Rodgers also picked Enny as an artist set to have a standout year in 2021. Rodgers said "My pick for 2021 is Enny, she's an incredible MC and singer from South London who has firmly planted her feet on the map with the phenomenal song 'Peng Black Girls'. "She's a very talented lyricist and I'm excited for the spotlight to shine even brighter on the British women who are absolutely smashing it right now!"

Odeal - selected by Robert Bruce South East London multi-genre artist Odeal has proved he has something different to offer the music scene. Odeal was born in Germany, raised in London and has Nigerian roots, influencing his sound. In 2020, he had gained attention from his collaboration with UK rapper Abra Cadabra. Robert Bruce said "When it comes to describing Odeal it’s very hard to put him in a box. He is just too versatile. In 2020 the South East Londoner showed his range on his OVMBR: Rose EP and got everyone talking." "An truly undeniable talent, Odeal is someone to be excited about. Whether you want to dance, sing your heart out or vibe along to the radio Odeal has music for every mood".

Tiana Major9 - selected by Jay London East London R&B artist Tiana Major9 has a rich voice that you will get lost in! Raised in a Jamaican household, Tiana Major9 grew up listening to a variety of sounds, and began singing gospel in church from five years old. Jay London said "Tianna is another huge talent from the UK that has already received huge recognition overseas." "Her voice is captivating, her stage presence is amazing and her ability to write incredible music can only make her shine in 2021. Plus shes from Newham which makes me a tiny bit bias haha" "My only hope is we dont lose her to the states like we have with some of our previous RnB singer song writers. Don't sleep on Tianna next year"

Central Cee - Selected By DJ Tiiny Central Cee one of London's most exciting emerging artists. The rapper has seen a whopping amount of streams on his track "Loading" and has has released solid tracks. Central Cee has been appeared on Link Up TV, Mixtape Madness, GRM Daily. Born in Chelsea and Westminster hospital in 1998 and then growing up in West London, Ladbroke Grove, the rapper puts his experience of London life into his music. Stormzy's brother-in-arms DJ Tiiny chose Central Cee for his ones to watch.

Mnelia British R&B singer Mnelia has blown people away with her gorgeous vocals, lyrics and songs. Born Monique Amelia to her parents from Guinea Bissau, the star who grew up in North-West London has brings creative flare and style to her music.

J Kaz J Kaz has been consistent in releasing chunks with nothing but vibes and rhythm. The UK Dancehall artist represents his country Jamaica through his music, style and personality. The star released one of the biggest UK Dancehall collaborations in 2020, with IQ and Prince Akeem titled 'If'. Check it out below. He has also worked with Amaria on their song "Hypocrite".