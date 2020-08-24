Notting Hill Carnival 2020: Koffee, Davido, Tiwa Savage & more to perform

Koffee is set to perform at Notting Hill Carnival 2020. Picture: Getty

Notting Hill Carnival 2020 is happening online with performances from some of the world's biggest stars.

By Matt Tarr

Notting Hill Carnival will not be happening in the streets of West London as usual in 2020 but will instead take place on the streets of the internet as we move online for the first time ever.

But to ensure that 2020 is as memorable as every other year, Notting Hill Carnival have announced a huge collection of performances from stars including Koffee and Davido that will take place on their 'Main Stage'.

Notting Hill Carnival 2020: Access All Areas have announced a strong line-up for the first-ever online Notting Hill Carnival. A vast array of exclusive performances from all over the world - captured by Let’s Go Do - is putting a spotlight on some of the most celebrated and exciting music to come from Africa, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Grenada and the UK.

Some of the biggest names performing include Koffee, Yemi Alade, Davido, WSTRN, Ms Banks and Protoje, with so many more announced across the weekend.

The live performances will be accompanied by an array of mas, steelpan, calypso and Brazilian bands alongside poetry, authentic Caribbean chef cook-a-long shows, as well as interviews with some of the Carnival pioneers.

Check out the full list of performers and find out all the other amazing things happening at Notting Hill Carnival 2020 here!

