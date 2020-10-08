Netflix is facing criminal charges over controversial Cuties film

Netflix facing criminal charges over controversial Cuties film. Picture: Netflix

The streaming giant is facing criminal charges in Texas over the 'lewd' film.

Netflix has reportedly been indicted by a grand jury in Tyler County, Texas over its controversial film Cuties.

The film, titled Mignonnes in France, tells the story of an 11-year-old girl from a traditional Senegalese Muslim family who joins a dance group, but has been heavily criticised over accusations it sexually exploits young girls.

A statement released by Tyler County District Attorney's Office shows the grand jury has indicted the company on the charge of "promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child".

It claims Cuties appeals to the "prurient interest in sex" and the material holds "no serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value".

Last month, Netflix faced backlash for their original synopsis of the film, which read: "Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family’s traditions."

Statement released by Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on #Cuties Netflix indictment: pic.twitter.com/D8uwHravdD — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) October 6, 2020

The original Netflix poster for the movie, which was also met with fierce backlash, sees Amy posing inappropriately alongside the other girls in her dance group, all wearing skin-tight booty shorts and crop tops.

Some Netflix users began boycotting the platform and cancelling their subscriptions over the film. Last month, Netflix defended their decision to stream the movie, despite the outrage.

A Netflix spokesperson told Variety, "Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children".

"It’s an award-winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up — and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie."