NBA Youngboy leaks video of Kodak Black 'exposing himself'

The rap beef between NBA Youngboy and Kodak Black has escalated despite Kodak being in jail.

NBA Youngboy recently saw his girlfriend Iyanna Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather's daughter, arrested for allegedly stabbing his baby mama at the rapper's home.

After Kodak Black spoke about the incident on his Instagram account whilst in jail, NBA Youngboy reacted angrily and has now leaked a video of the 'ZeZe' rapper exposing himself.

Alongside the video he posted of Kodak pulling his trousers down whilst on stage at an event, NBA Youngboy wrote, 'You a pure b*tch."

The beef sparked shortly after Iyanna was arrested over the stabbing incident as NBA Youngboy reportedly spoke to the police and told them what happened, something Kodak Black wasn't happy about.

Taking to his Instagram despite still having several years of his prison sentence left to serve, Kodak called out the young rapper and wrote, “The Hell They Mean Fully Cooperated LOL They ain’t Say A Lil Piece Bih They Say Fully Bih LOL Anyways Man That Word Aint Even Posed To Be Attached To Your Name @nba_youngboy.'

