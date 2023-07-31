Check out our new Capital XTRA merchandise!
31 July 2023, 07:00
Stay looking fresh in our new merch drop.
Capital XTRA have just launched some brand new merchandise to keep you looking fire all year round!
>> BUY CAPITAL XTRA MERCHANDISE HERE! <<
From classic streetwear staples like hoodies and t-shirts, to on-the-go essentials like water bottles, phone cases and tote bags, we've got you covered.
Each design features our iconic black, white and hot pink style. Time to stand out from the crowd and rep your favourite music station.
For more information on shipping, delivery, orders and general FAQs, click here.