M Huncho tweet goes viral after fans 'spot rapper without his mask'

M Huncho tweet goes viral after 'rapper spotted without his mask'. Picture: Getty

Rapper M Huncho has famously worn a mask during his whole career so far and fans thought they'd finally found his real face.

By Matt Tarr

When it comes to masked rappers in the UK, M Huncho is easily one of the most iconic and recognisable, but fans are obsessed with finding out what he looks like without his mask on.

Well, some fans thought they'd finally struck gold and found M Huncho without his mask and decided to take their evidence to Snapchat and Twitter with claims of revealing the rapper's true identity.

Twitter claimed this was rapper M Huncho without his mask on. Picture: Snapchat

As the tweet went viral and began to make a lot of noise across social media, it quickly came to light that the man in the picture was not M Huncho at all.

After becoming aware of the fact he was being named as M Huncho, the actual man in the picture quote tweeted the viral post and said, 'imagine just chilling minding your business and logging onto twitter to see everyone claim you’re M Huncho'.

The original image suggested that the man in the picture was named Malik and from Afghanistan, however it's now clear that this is not rapper M Huncho, despite the widely shared claim.

imagine just chilling minding your business and logging onto twitter to see everyone claim you’re M Huncho https://t.co/4KIitDabjq — ً (@jcnaid) July 6, 2020

M Huncho wears a mask in order to keep his identity hidden and to enjoy his private life without intrusion due to his rising status in the UK music scene.

In a previous interview with Capital XTRA, M Huncho hilariously revealed that he sometimes pulls up to people in their cars if he hears them playing his music and asks them who they're listening to.

The rapper is best known for his songs 'Pee Pee' and 'Thumb' and released his latest mixtape Huncholini The 1st this year.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!