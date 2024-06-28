Who are the Love Island Casa Amor bombshells? Rumoured & confirmed islanders

Who are the bombshells for Love Island's Casa Amor, starting on Sunday? Here's everything you need to know about the lineup.

Love Island has announced that the annual twist of Casa Amor will commence this Sunday, and talk has turned to who will be on the bombshell line up.

In the ITV series hosted by Maya Jama, the existing couples are split and put in separate villas where they will be tempted by a brand new batch of Islanders.

So, who are the bombshell boys and girls appearing in Love Island's Casa Amor this weekend? Here's everything you need to know about the rumoured line up, including some reported exes making an appearances.

Who are the Love Island Casa Amor Bombshells?

So far, the bombshells for Love Island Casa Amor have not been confirmed, but this hasn't stopped fans from speculating who may be making an appearance.

Emma Milton - Rumoured

29-year-old Emma Milton is one of the rumoured Islanders set to cause a stir in Casa Amor.

She is a boxing ring girl and model and is a former ex on Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish. She has previously appeared on Shipwrecked in 2019, and has nearly 300k on Instagram.

The pair were linked after she was spotted close to him on a night out, and also shares a history with Joey Essex, who is currently a contestant.

According to this tabloid, the rumoured Casa bombshell met the TV personality in Dubai last year.

A source said: “Emma has moved in celebrity circles for years now, has a lot of friends in the industry and through showbiz parties.

“She met Jack on the Manchester party scene. She and the models for Boohoo are all based up there and are regularly out with the City and United teams.”

Once we hear of more Casa bombshells, we will update this page.

