5 August 2024, 15:47

Is there going to be a Love Island 2024 Reunion? Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Will the cast of Love Island 2024 have a coming out show or reunion? Here's everything we know.

Love Island 2024 ended last week, which saw couple Mimii and Josh win the ITV2 dating show and scoop up a cash prize of £50,000.

Hosted by Maya Jama, Love Island UK has aired two series this year - an All Stars series in January, won by Tom Clare and Molly Smith, and its civilian series this summer.

Now that the show is over, fans are wondering if there will be a Love Island Reunion or coming out show? So, is there a reunion, when will it air and which couples will feature? Here's everything we know.

Mimii and Josh won Love Island 2024.
Mimii and Josh won Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

When is the Love Island 2024 Reunion?

Normally, producers at ITV make a spin-off coming out show of Love Island which follows the newly-formed couples as they adjust to normal life.

However, there will be no such show in 2024 as confirmed to Heart, and fans will have to be updated via their favourite cast members social media accounts.

The cast normally sit in a studio similar to Aftersun, and dissect parts of the series and revisit the biggest moments with a variety of celebrity guests.

Maya Hama is back as host of Love Island.
Maya Hama is back as host of Love Island. Picture: ITV

When is the new season of Love Island starting?

We have a break from Love Island UK until early 2025, when All Stars is confirmed to return for a second series.

However, in case you are missing villa drama, the 2024 US version of Love Island has just started airing on ITV2 and ITVX to get your fix!

Maya Jama makes show-stopping Love Island entrance

