29 July 2024, 22:33

Who won Love Island 2024? Winners and Runner-Up Revealed. Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

Who are the winners of the 2024 UK Love Island? Who are the runners up? Here's everything you need to know about the final episode of the ITV2 dating show.

Love Island 2024 has reached an end and the ITV2 dating show hosted by Maya Jama has crowned its winner, with the lucky couple scooping up a whopping £50,000 cash prize.

The four couples in the final were Jess & Ayo, Mimii & Josh, Nicole & Ciaran and Matilda & Sean, with one couple getting the most public votes and is crowned winner!

So, who won Love Island 2024 and who are the runner ups? Here's everything you need to know.

Maya Jama hosts Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who are the winners of Love Island 2024?

After being a couple since after Casa Amor, the winners of Love Island are Mimii and Josh!

The pair have won a cash prize of £50,000, and celebrated with the three other couples and host Maya Jama. Love Island has been on for eight weeks and has seen bombshells and its first ever celebrity contestant - Joey Essex.

Mimii and Josh won Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV
Nicole and Ciaran came second on Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

Who came 2nd, 3rd and 4th in Love Island 2024? Runners up revealed

Sean and Matilda came 3rd in Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

Before the winning couple was announced on Love Island, the couples who missed out on the top spot were revealed.

Coming in 4th place are Jess and Ayo, with Sean and Matilda taking 3rd place. The couple who narrowly missed out on winning are Nicole and Ciaran.

Jessy Potts and Joey Essex were dumped on the penultimate episode, and ultimately came 5th in the ITV2 reality show. The pair appeared during the live final, alongside contestants Grace & Reuben and Harriett and Ronnie to name a few.

Ayo and Jess were runners up. Picture: ITV

