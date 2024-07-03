When does Love Island 2024 end? How many episodes are left & finale date revealed

When does Love Island 2024 end? How many episodes are left & finale date revealed. Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

When is the last episode of Love Island 2024? When does the finale air? Here's everything we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2024 is in full swing, with the Islanders currently in the Casa Amor episodes as they potentially stick or twist in their couples.

This means there is not long left of the hit ITV2 dating show hosted by Maya Jama, as Casa Amor typically means that the series is around the halfway mark.

So, how many episodes are left of Love Island and when does the final episode air? Here's everything we know.

Maya Jama is back to host Love Island. Picture: ITV

When does Love Island 2024 end? Finale date revealed

The official end date to 2024's Love Island has not been revealed, however this hasn't stopped fans from speculating when it might be.

If the series lasts the same length as previous seasons (eight weeks), the tenth series should finish on Monday 29th July.

Last year saw winners Jess and Sammy be crowned on July 31st, which was also a Monday.

Casa Amor is getting juicy. Picture: ITV

Mimii and Uma seek clarity from Ayo on Love Island

We've still got lots of Love Island drama to come, including Movie Night and the family visits, all of which will air in the coming weeks.

The infamous Casa Amor re-couplings are set to happen this week, which will see if the likes of Ayo and Mimii and Nicole and Ciaran stay in their couple pre-casa or twist with a new Islander.

LOVE ISLAND AIRS TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITVX