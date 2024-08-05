When do new episodes of Love Is Blind: UK come out? Release Schedule Revealed

When do new episodes of Love Is Blind: UK come out? Release Schedule Revealed. Picture: Netflix

By Anna Suffolk

Love is Blind: UK is coming soon and here's the episode release schedule you need to find out when new episodes come out on Netflix.

Love is Blind: UK is finally being released this week on Netflix after months of anticipation, however not all episodes will drop at once.

The UK version of the hit dating show is hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, who have been married since 2008.

So, what is the episode release schedule for Love Is Blind: UK? Here's all you need to know including dates and times.

Love is Blind is heading to the UK! Picture: Netflix

What is the Love is Blind: UK episode release schedule?

The first four episodes of Love is Blind: UK will drop on Wednesday 7th August at 1:00am GMT.

The rest of the episodes will drop in the weeks after, with episode 12, the final episode, airing on August 25th.

Here is the full episode release schedule for Love is Blind: UK

Episode 1 - 4 August 7th, 2024 at 12:00 AM GMT+1

Episode 5 - 9 August 14th, 2024 at 12:00 AM GMT+1

Episode 10 - 11August 21st, 2024 at 12:00 AM GMT+1

Episode 12 - August 25th, 2024 at 12:00 AM GMT+1

Sam is one of 30 singletons looking for love. Picture: Netflix

What is Love is Blind?

The hit dating show started in 2020 in the US, and now has versions in the likes of Mexico, Germany and Brazil. The premise of the show is the singletons have to decide who to marry without ever seeing them, and are placed in singular pods to mingle.

Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods.

The cast for Love is Blind: UK includes 30 new contestants from Edinburgh to London and are aged in between and range between 27 and 38 years of age.