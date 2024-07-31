When does Love Is Blind: UK come out? Release date & cast revealed

By Anna Suffolk

Love Is Blind: UK is coming to Netflix soon, and here's everything you need to know including release date and cast.

Love is Blind: UK is coming to our Netflix screens shortly, and will be hosted by Matt and Emma Willis as the reality TV sensation comes across the pond to Britain.

The hit dating show started in 2020 in the US, and now has versions in the likes of Mexico, Germany and Brazil. The premise of the show is the singletons have to decide who to marry without ever seeing them, and are placed in singular pods to mingle.

So, when is Love is Blind: UK coming out and what is its confirmed release date? Here's everything you need to know.

Sam is one of 30 singletons looking for love. Picture: Netflix

When does Love is Blind: UK get released on Netflix?

There's not long to wait until Love is Blind: UK is released on Netflix, and viewers can watch from Wednesday 7 August from 1am BST.

Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods.

Olivia is looking for love. Picture: Netflix

Who is in the cast for Love Is Blind: UK?

The cast for Love is Blind: UK includes 30 new contestants from Edinburgh to London and are aged in between and range between 27 and 38 years of age.

Aaron Murrell, 33.

Ella Liliana, 27.

Conor Griffin, 31.

Benaiah, 33.

Elle, 27.

Freddie Powell, 32.

Natasha Waters, 32.

Bobby Johnson, 33.

Jake Hill, 32.

Jasmine, 29.

Ollie Isaac, 33.

Sam Klein, 31.

Lisa Hendrie, 34.

Charlie Mawson.

Ria Prosser, 34.

Nicole, 29.

Joanes, 31.

Maria, 30.

Richie Woodmason, 30.

Demi Brown, 30.

Jordan Baker, 32.

Shirley Bekker.

Sabrina Vittoria, 35.

Olivia lavelle, 28.

Steven, 37.

Sharlotte Ritchie, 35.

Ryan Williams.

Tom Stroud, 38.

Catherine Richards, 29.

Priyanks Grewal, 37.