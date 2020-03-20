Lil Baby responds to drug claims after fans left concerned over "worrying" interview clip

Lil Baby responds to claims he's taking drugs. Picture: Getty

Rapper Lil Baby has spoken out after being accusing of taking drugs over a few interview clips "displaying unusual behaviour".

Lil Baby has rumours claiming he's taking drugs after fans say he's displaying "weird" behaviour in recent interview clips.

The 25-year-old rapper took to Twitter to deny claims that he's taking pills after receiving backlash for his behaviour during his The Breakfast Club interview.

The speculation came after the "Woah" rapper displayed behaviour that was unlike his "usual self" during several interview clips fans posted on Twitter.

However, Lil Baby took to Twitter to address fans accusing him of taking drugs. On Wednesday (Mar 18) the rapper wrote ""I don’t take Percocets!!" on Twitter.

#LilBaby is adamant that he doesn’t take percs anymore after displaying strange behavior in a recent interview.



Ok, so what other drugs could this be? pic.twitter.com/mE8JgtCPjM — Glock Topickz (@GlockTopickz) March 18, 2020

In Lil Baby's defence, one fan wrote "People makin fun of the percs beating Lil baby ass but everyone was just advocating to get Post Malone help with his so called "drug problem".

Another fan wrote "lol people really wanting Lil Baby to be taking drugs". See other fan reactions below.

Lil Baby be saying he don’t take drugs while he twitch like Tweek from South Park pic.twitter.com/YjB9L6gzms — Ernesto Escobar (@DeusExMacchina2) March 20, 2020

Also lil baby: pic.twitter.com/jdjETURYjW — FAISAL vs traci crippen⌛️ (@simplerize) March 18, 2020

I actually like lil baby. I hope he gets through this drug phase — Chy'Keyla Caldwell (@giggleboxxx) March 19, 2020