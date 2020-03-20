Lil Baby responds to drug claims after fans left concerned over "worrying" interview clip

20 March 2020, 16:25 | Updated: 20 March 2020, 16:28

Lil Baby responds to claims he's taking drugs
Lil Baby responds to claims he's taking drugs. Picture: Getty

Rapper Lil Baby has spoken out after being accusing of taking drugs over a few interview clips "displaying unusual behaviour".

Lil Baby has rumours claiming he's taking drugs after fans say he's displaying "weird" behaviour in recent interview clips.

Lil Baby Makes Reference To YNW Melly's Murder Trial In A Snippet Of His New Song

The 25-year-old rapper took to Twitter to deny claims that he's taking pills after receiving backlash for his behaviour during his The Breakfast Club interview.

The speculation came after the "Woah" rapper displayed behaviour that was unlike his "usual self" during several interview clips fans posted on Twitter.

However, Lil Baby took to Twitter to address fans accusing him of taking drugs. On Wednesday (Mar 18) the rapper wrote ""I don’t take Percocets!!" on Twitter.

In Lil Baby's defence, one fan wrote "People makin fun of the percs beating Lil baby ass but everyone was just advocating to get Post Malone help with his so called "drug problem".

Another fan wrote "lol people really wanting Lil Baby to be taking drugs". See other fan reactions below.

