Petition to class KKK as a terrorist group hits one million signatures

The Ku Klux Klan are currently classified as a domestic extremist group in America.

A petition which is calling on the U.S government to officially recognise the Ku Klux Klan as a terrorist organisation has now received over 1.5 million signatures in just one week.

Black Lives Matter protestors have been taking to the streets across the world to make their voices heard in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by police and now calls to define white supremacist group the KKK as a terrorist organisation have gained traction.

Launched by Jose Cardenas at the beginning of June 2020, the petition states: 'Ever since the inception of the Ku Klux Klan in December 24,1865 they have terrorized American citizens for the color of their skin and opposing views.'

It continues: 'Clear documented evidence is available through picture and video of their murderous acts. Black Americans have suffered the most under this terror group. Terrorism is the use of violence and intimidation in pursuit of political aims. We ask if ISIS or ISIL is labeled a terrorist group for their acts, then surely the KKK fit the clear description of a terrorist.'

The KKK is currently classified as a domestic extremist group in the U.S. as there are no agreed definitions for domestic terrorist groups, so if what the petition calls for becomes a reality it would be the first in American history.

The petition can be signed here.

> Find out how you can support the Black Lives Matter movement!