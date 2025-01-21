Is Khloe Kardashian back with ex-husband Lamar Odom?

Is Khloe Kardashian back with ex-husband Lamar Odom? Picture: Getty / Hulu

Is Khloe Kardashian back together with ex-husband Lamar Odom? His appearance on season 6 of The Kardashians explained amid their reconciliation.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom have reunited in Disney+'s new series of The Kardashians, prompting fan speculation that the pair could be back together.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player has since broken his silence on his appearance in the upcoming series of The Kardashians, more than a decade after he and Khloe called it quits.

Khloe and Lamar married in 2009 and later divorced in 2016, but has since made a shocking appearance in the upcoming series. So, are Khloe and Lamar back together? Here's everything we know about their rumoured reconciliation.

Lamar and Khloe were married for 7 years. Picture: Getty

Are Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom back together?

Speculation started that Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom had reconciled their relationship after the ex-NBA player appeared in the trailer for season six of The Kardashians.

The 45-year-old is in the trailer holding a bouquet of flowers, and revealed he was caught off-guard by the camera crew that there was filming for the show.

He told The Kyle & Jackie O Show that it was Khloe's friend Malika Haqq who encouraged Lamar to reconnect.

Lamar showed up with a bouquet of flowers. Picture: Hulu

“I bumped into [Malika] in Las Vegas, I think it was Super Bowl weekend." he recounted.

“She came to me, and said, ‘You know Lamar, I think it’s time for you and Khloé, it’s been years. You haven’t seen her, if you’re up for it, I think I could make it happen.'”

When asked if he and Khloe were back in a relationship, Odom replied, “I wouldn’t say back together. It would be a blessing to be her friend.”

Khloé Kardashian reunited with Lamar after friend Malika Haqq suggested it. Picture: Getty

“So much time has passed and people change,” he explained, adding that he has changed “for the better.”

Khloe seemingly agreed with Lamar's remark after saying “I don’t know this person anymore."

In a confessional, Khloe's mother Kris Jenner appeared upset over her daughter's reunion, saying in a confessional that he was "the love of her life."