Keke Palmer's ex boyfriend Darius Jackson slammed for forgetting son Leodis' birthday

6 December 2024, 10:58

Keke Palmer's baby daddy Darius Jackson has been trolled after he said he forgot when his son Leodis' birthday is.

Keke Palmer fans have given her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson some major side eye after he admitted he didn't know his son Leodis' birthday.

He quickly posted-then-deleted an Instagram story about taking his son Leo to a doctors appointment where he needed the vital information.

Keke and Darius have had a strained relationship over the years, but appear to be co-parenting their son Leodis together.

Keke Palmer and Darius with their son Leo.
Keke Palmer and Darius with their son Leo. Picture: Getty

Darius Jackson took to his Instagram story to share the incident of him forgetting his child's birthday.

"Took Leodis to his doctor's appointment back in September & barely knew his date of birth.." Jackson wrote. "His mom was on speed dial & the nanny also helped answer the other questions. But we got it done! Which is all that matters."

Despite the swift deletion of the story, the incident was reposted to gossip page The Neighbourhood Talk, and Keke Palmer fans weren't happy with Jackson.

Keke and Darius at a basketball game earlier this year.
Keke and Darius have one child together. Picture: Getty

One person said: "I wouldn’t brag and giggle about not knowing my child’s birthday?? Like huh?"

"Not knowing your first and only child’s birthday is not a flex. This is embarrassing," another quipped.

Keke and Darius have had a tumultuous relationship, with the actress sharing that things have improved after going their separate ways. "I feel very at ease now knowing things are under control,” she told PEOPLE.

