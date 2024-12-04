Is Karrueche Tran dating Chelsea footballer Jadon Sancho?

Karrueche Tran sparks relationship rumours with Chelsea player Jadon Sancho. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Chris Brown's ex Karrueche Tran has sparked rumours she is dating Chelsea player Jadon Sancho after wearing his sports jersey.

Karrueche Tran has sparked rumours she is dating football player Jadon Sancho after some pretty telling clues she is linked to the Chelsea player.

The speculation has been ongoing thanks to a series of cryptic clues that the model and sportsman are an item.

The 36-year-old actress dated Chris Brown on and off for years, and has also been linked to Quavo and Rob Kardashian.

Karrueche Tran is rumoured to be dating Jadon Sancho. Picture: Getty

Is Karrueche Tran dating Chelsea & Manchester United footballer Jadon Sancho?

Rumours have been swirling that 36-year-old Karrueche Tran is dating 24-year-old Jadon Sancho after a series of cryptic clues.

The model posted a picture of her wearing Chelsea FC's 2024/2025 white away kit whilst on a trip to Japan on her verified Snapchat.

Many fans think this football shirt might have been a gift from Sancho, who transferred to Chelsea this summer on loan from Manchester United.

Karrueche snapped this picture of her wearing a Chelsea shirt. Picture: Snapchat

Chelsea's Jadon Sancho during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Sunday December 1, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Neither Karrueche or Sancho have spoken out publicly about their rumoured relationship, however there is more fuel to the fire.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Karrueche 'liking' Jadon Sancho's Instagram post confirming the footballer's transfer back in August 2024.

The actress and influencer has most recently been publicly linked to Migos rapper Quavo in 2022.