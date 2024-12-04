Is Karrueche Tran dating Chelsea footballer Jadon Sancho?

4 December 2024, 10:35

Karrueche Tran sparks relationship rumours with Chelsea player Jadon Sancho
Karrueche Tran sparks relationship rumours with Chelsea player Jadon Sancho. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Chris Brown's ex Karrueche Tran has sparked rumours she is dating Chelsea player Jadon Sancho after wearing his sports jersey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Karrueche Tran has sparked rumours she is dating football player Jadon Sancho after some pretty telling clues she is linked to the Chelsea player.

The speculation has been ongoing thanks to a series of cryptic clues that the model and sportsman are an item.

The 36-year-old actress dated Chris Brown on and off for years, and has also been linked to Quavo and Rob Kardashian.

Karrueche Tran is rumoured to be dating Jadon Sancho.
Karrueche Tran is rumoured to be dating Jadon Sancho. Picture: Getty

Is Karrueche Tran dating Chelsea & Manchester United footballer Jadon Sancho?

Rumours have been swirling that 36-year-old Karrueche Tran is dating 24-year-old Jadon Sancho after a series of cryptic clues.

The model posted a picture of her wearing Chelsea FC's 2024/2025 white away kit whilst on a trip to Japan on her verified Snapchat.

Many fans think this football shirt might have been a gift from Sancho, who transferred to Chelsea this summer on loan from Manchester United.

Karrueche snapped this picture of her wearing a Chelsea shirt.
Karrueche snapped this picture of her wearing a Chelsea shirt. Picture: Snapchat
Chelsea's Jadon Sancho during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Sunday December 1, 2024.
Chelsea's Jadon Sancho during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Sunday December 1, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Neither Karrueche or Sancho have spoken out publicly about their rumoured relationship, however there is more fuel to the fire.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Karrueche 'liking' Jadon Sancho's Instagram post confirming the footballer's transfer back in August 2024.

The actress and influencer has most recently been publicly linked to Migos rapper Quavo in 2022.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Eminem's mum Debbie Nelson dies age 69: Cause of death revealed

Eminem's mum Debbie Nelson dies age 69: Cause of death revealed

How many Grammys does Drake, Jay-Z & Kendrick Lamar have? Inside these rappers' Grammy wins

How many Grammys does Drake, Jay-Z & Kendrick Lamar have? Inside these rappers' Grammy wins
What is Adin Ross’ net worth and how much does he make per stream?

What is Adin Ross’ net worth and how much does he make per stream?

Blueface gets face tattoo dedicated to Chrisean Rock amid marriage speculation

Blueface gets face tattoo dedicated to Chrisean Rock amid marriage speculation

Trending

Is Kendrick Lamar going on a UK tour? Tickets, Dates & Venues

Is Kendrick Lamar going on a UK 'Grand National' tour? Tickets, Dates & Venues

Fans resurface Nicki Minaj's tweet about Drake's streams amid Kendrick Lamar UMG lawsuit

Fans resurface Nicki Minaj's tweet about Drake's streams amid Kendrick Lamar UMG lawsuit

Chloe Bailey slams rumours she's 'breaking up' Kendrick Lamar and fiancé Whitney Alford

Chloe Bailey slams rumours she's 'breaking up' Kendrick Lamar and fiancé Whitney Alford

Yung Miami sparks dating rumours with NFL player Stefon Diggs

Yung Miami sparks dating rumours with NFL player Stefon Diggs

Capital XTRA's Homegrown Track of the Year 2024: Tracks, How to Vote & More

Capital XTRA's Homegrown Track of the Year 2024: Tracks, How to Vote & More

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working