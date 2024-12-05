Karrueche Tran Dating History: From Chris Brown to Jadon Sancho

Karrueche Tran Dating History: From Chris Brown to Jadon Sancho. Picture: Getty

Does Karrueche Tran have a boyfriend, is she dating Jadon Sancho and what happened between her and Chris Brown?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Karrueche Tran is a model and actress, who has hit the headlines recently after her new rumoured relationship with Chelsea FC player Jadon Sancho.

The 36-year-old has dated an array of celebs from a variety of professions, including music and sport.

So, who is Karrueche dating now and who are her ex-boyfriends? Here's everything you need to know.

Karrueche Tran has dated lots of high-profile men. . Picture: Getty

Is Karrueche Tran dating Chelsea FC player Jadon Sancho?

Rumours have started that 36-year-old Karrueche Tran is dating 24-year-old Jadon Sancho after a series of cryptic clues.

The model posted a picture of her wearing Chelsea FC's 2024/2025 white away kit whilst on a trip to Japan on her verified Snapchat.

Many fans think this football shirt might have been a gift from Sancho, who transferred to Chelsea this summer on loan from Manchester United.

Karrueche snapped this picture of her wearing a Chelsea shirt. Picture: Snapchat

Did Karrueche Tran date Quavo?

Quavo allegedly dated actress and former stylist Karrueche Tran in 2017.

They were rumoured to be dating after the pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions.

In April 2024, the pair's relationship hit the headlines after Chris Brown took a shot at Quavo for his fling with Karrueche.

Quavo and Karrueche Tran reportedly dated. Picture: Getty

What happened between Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown?

Chris started dating model and actress Karrueche Tran in 2011, and the pair shared an on-off relationship over the next few years.

They briefly broke up when Brown reconciled with his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, but they got back together when that relationship ended.

Tran was granted a temporary restraining order against Brown in 2017 after she accused him of being physically and emotionally abusive. She was granted a 5-year restraining order against Brown later that year.

Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown pictured before their split in 2015. Picture: Getty

Karrueche Tran ex boyfriend list:

Quavo

Victor Cruz

Chris Brown

Memphis Depay

John Wall

Karrueche is rumoured to have hooked up with Ray J and Rob Kardashian in the 2010s.