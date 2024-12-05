Who is Karrueche Tran? Her age, net worth & job amid new boyfriend rumours

Who is Karrueche Tran, the woman who has dated Chris Brown and is rumoured to be dating Chelsea player Jadon Sancho? Here's everything you need to know including age, net worth and job.

Karrueche Tran is the name on everyone's lips right now after the model and socialite is rumoured to be dating Chelsea FC player Jadon Sancho.

The model has been around for a while now, and is a well-known figure in the R&B scene due to her prominent relationship with Chris Brown and rumoured fling with Quavo.

But, who is Karrueche Tran away from her relationships? Here's everything you need to know about her including age, height, job and net worth.

Karrueche Tran is rumoured to be dating Jadon Sancho. Picture: Getty

What is Karrueche Tran's age?

Karrueche Tran was born on May 17, 1988, making her currently 36-years-old.

She was born in Los Angeles, California and was raised by her Vietnamese mother and Jamaican godmother.

Her father is African-American, and spoke about her mixed-race experience: "thankfully, it wasn’t a huge struggle for me, but it was something I dealt with."

Karrueche Tran is in her thirties. Picture: Getty

How tall is Karrueche Tran?

Karrueche Tran is 5'1, which is 155cm.

She first gained public attention when she began dating R&B singer Chris Brown in 2010.

Since then, she has modelled and acted, most prominently in Claws, about a nail salon doubling as an organised crime unit.

Karrueche Tran in 2012. Picture: Getty

What is Karrueche Tran's Net Worth?

As of 2024, Karrueche Tran has a net worth of around $2 million, according to sources.

She has made her wealth modelling, working with various fashion brands and appearing in music videos, as well as doing brand deals on social media.

In the business world, Tran has launched her own clothing line and partnered with beauty and fashion brands.

