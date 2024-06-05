Joey Essex Net Worth 2024: How much he's being paid for Love Island & inside his fortune

By Anna Suffolk

What is Joey Essex's net worth in 2024 and how much is he getting paid for Love Island?

Joey Essex has made quite the entrance to Love Island after appearing as the first ever celebrity bombshell, and fans have started speculating on his net worth.

After building a career on reality television appearances including TOWIE, Celebs Go Dating and I'm A Celeb, Joey Essex is one of the most successful British reality stars.

So, what is Joey Essex's net worth in 2024 and how much is he being paid for his appearance in Love Island series 11? Here's the lowdown.

Joey Essex is British reality TV royalty. Picture: Alamy

Joey Essex enters the Love Island villa

What is Love Island's Joey Essex's Net Worth in 2024?

In 2024, Joey Essex is reportedly worth £8million, thanks to his numerous appearances on reality television and other business ventures.

Joey has appeared on I'm A Celeb in 2013 and according to The Sun, Joey was paid a fee of £211,000 to appear on the ITV series.

Alongside all these TV shows, Joey has also taken part in a number of brand deals with the likes of Cup A Soup, Three, Jaffa Cakes, McDonald's and Volvic. He has also launched a perfume and a clothing line.

The new contestants for Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

How much is Joey Essex being paid to appear in Love Island?

It is unclear how much Joey is being paid to go on Love Island, however in the past, contestants are usually paid around £375 a week to cover rent and bills whilst they are in Mallorca looking for love.

For the recent All Stars season, islanders were paid more than this, so it is likely Joey Essex will be paid a higher fee than the civilian contestants.

According to The Sun, returning islanders for Love Island All Stars were being paid £2000 a week to appear.