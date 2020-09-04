Jermaine Dupri doubles down after comparing female rappers to “strippers"

Rapper Jermaine Dupri has reflected on his previous comments about mainstream female rappers being "strippers rapping".

Jermaine Dupri has previously come under fire for comparing mainstream female rappers to "strippers rapping". The Hip-Hop mogul has now cleared up his comments in a new interview.

Cardi B slams Jermaine Dupri for comparing female rappers to "Strippers"

In July 2019, Dupri received backlash for his comments on female rappers during an interview with People Magazine.

During the interview, the 47-year-old rapper said "They all rapping about the same thing,” he said.

“I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper. For me, it’s like strippers rapping. As far as rap goes, I’m not getting ‘who is the best rapper.'"

Dupri continued "I’m getting, like, ‘Oh OK, you got a story about you dancing in the club, YOU got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story…OK. Who’s gonna be the rapper?”

Cardi B responded to Dupri's criticism and claimed she delivers what her fans want to hear, like any other rapper would.

The 27-year-old rapstress also gave props to female rappers “who be rapping their asses off”.

In a recent interview with HipHopDX, the So So Def producer highlighted that his comments were misunderstood.

“I still feel like people misconstrued what was said and what was asked to me,” he tells the publication.

Delving deeper into his view, Dupri said “The rappers that are trying to push lyrical content — I think people are missing that part of the conversation and understanding that if that’s what you’re looking for, that’s not what you’re hearing. If that’s what you’re looking for then..."

The rapper also added a quote from Cardi B to help illustrate his point, saying “Cardi B said it best — ‘the fans don’t seem to want to hear this.’ It’s not about the industry."

Durpi added "The fans, the people. Just like with Cardi B’s record [‘WAP’] going No. 1, the fans put that sh*t at No. 1, the people. The industry don’t have nothing to do with that. The fans put it at No. 1. So she said it best."

If the fans want to hear females rap, they’ll make it that way. They’ll make that happen. But as for right now, that’s not what they want. That’s not what they want to hear. They want to hear what they’re hearing. So it is what it is.”

Despite Dupri's criticism, he does realise the consumers make the ultimate impact on the mainstream rap landscape.

Songs such as Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” has been owning the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Dupri also said “Y’all not being loud enough if that’s not what you y’all want to hear,” he adds.

“I saw many conversations about that Cardi record. I saw a lot of people saying if you don’t like the song then you don’t like rap music, because we dealt with the 2 Live Crew and we did this or we did that."

“Like I said, Cardi B said it the best. She said she put out a record that the fans didn’t really react to. And she put out this record and look what happened — it went gold and it was No. 1 as soon as it went out."

He continued "So, I totally agree with what she’s saying. It’s on the fans. If the fans want to hear different rap, they will definitely say it and they’ll make it where the artists have to make that type of music. But for right now, they want to hear what they hear, and they have spoken.”

What do you think of Dupri's comments? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

