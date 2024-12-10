Foxy Brown appears to respond amid Jay-Z sexual assault lawsuit

Foxy Brown appears to respond amid Jay-Z sexual assault lawsuit. Picture: Getty

Rapper Foxy Brown, who has collaborated with Jay-Z, posted a cryptic comment amid his lawsuit for sexual assault.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rapper Foxy Brown has seemingly responded to the bombshell lawsuit accusing Jay-Z of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2000.

Brown, whose real name is Inga DeCarlo Fung Marchand, rose to fame after being featured on a song with him when she was 16.

The rapper, 48, recently denied claims as recent as October 2024 that she was in an underage relationship with Jay-Z, saying "stop playin' wit my name."

Jay Z and Foxy Brown have a song together. Picture: Getty

Foxy Brown posted two cryptic Instagram stories on Monday (December 9) that seemingly were related to the news of the lawsuit against Jay-Z.

Both were on a black screen, as the first one said 'WAIT" with a shocked face emoji, and other was simply of the gritted-teeth blue 'cold' emoji.

Popular US gossip influencer DJ Akademiks took to his Instagram to repost Brown's story posts, and fans were quick to respond to the situation.

Foxy Brown pictured in 2006. Picture: Alamy

The rumours about Brown and Jay-Z started when rapper Nas mentioned their alleged relationship on 2001’s diss song 'Ether', on which he rapped, “Foxy got you hot ’cause you kept your face in her p—/ What you think, you getting girls now ’cause of your looks?”

Brown last spoke out about the Jay-Z relationship rumours earlier thus year, continuing by saying: "Can't spin me wit the sucker sh*t. Take down Hov. Better ask about the cloth I'm cut from."

"Y'all want me to be anti-Hov so bad," she concluded with multiple crying laughing emojis.