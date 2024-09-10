Does Jay-Z pick the Super Bowl halftime show performer?

10 September 2024, 12:25

Does Jay-Z pick the Super Bowl halftime show performer? Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

How much power does Jay-Z have in choosing the Super Bowl halftime show performer? Here are all the rumours - debunked.

The 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performer has been revealed as Kendrick Lamar, and fans have been questioning Jay-Z and Roc Nation's role in choosing the artist to headline the prestigious sporting event.

Usher, Rihanna and Dr. Dre have performed in the halftime show in recent years, which has left fans wondering if Jay-Z picks the artist thanks to his long-standing partnership with the halftime show.

So, does Jay-Z choose who performs at the Super Bowl halftime show? Here's everything we know.

Jay-Z at the 2024 Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Does Jay-Z pick the Super Bowl performer?

A controversy has arisen over Kendrick Lamar being picked to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2025, over New Orleans native Lil Wayne.

As Jay-Z is co-producer of the event, fans thought that he was the decider, however the final decision is given to the host city.

Sportscasting reported that it's not the NFL or producers (including Jay-Z) who choose the performer, however they do come up with a shortlist of eligible performers.

Lil Wayne was rumoured to perform in his hometown of New Orleans. Picture: Getty

So no, Jay-Z does not pick the Super Bowl halftime performer, however he does release a statement on the artist set to grace the stage.

On Kendrick Lamar's groundbreaking headliner show, he said: “Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer.”

“His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick's work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

Kendrick Lamar announces Super Bowl performance

