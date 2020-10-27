Jamie Foxx pens tribute as sister DeOndra Dixon dies aged 36

Jamie Foxx pens tribute as sister DeOndra Dixon dies aged 36. Picture: Getty

The actor said his "heart is shattered into a million pieces" following his sister's death.

Jamie Foxx has shared the heartbreaking news that his younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, has died aged 36.

The 52-year-old actor penned an emotional tribute to DeOndra on Instagram on Monday (26 Oct) and said that his "heart has been shattering into a million pieces".

"I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love," Jamie wrote on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@iamjamiefoxx

"My beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive..." wrote Jamie alongside photos of his sister, who was born with Down's syndrome.

He continued, "anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light... I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money...

"well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys…

"My beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive..." wrote Jamie alongside photos of his sister. Picture: Getty

"And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome... from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music... Deondra you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ...

"I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y’all please keep my family in your prayers...".

Condolences poured in from Jamie's famous friends including Michael B. Jordan, Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe, La La Anthony, Michael Blackson, Ne-Yo, Swizz Beatz, Ashanti and Ludacris.

"Here for you brother! No words can ease what you’re going through but the Jordan’s are here for you and your family!!" wrote Jordan, who starred alongside Foxx in 2019's Just Mercy.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Jamie and his loved ones.