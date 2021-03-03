Jahmil French dead at age 29: Degrassi Next Generation co-stars pay tribute to actor

Degrassi Next Generation co-stars pay tribute to Jahmil French. Picture: Getty

The Canadian actor was most known for playing Dave Turner in the teen hit series, which also featured rapper Drake.

Degrassi star Jahmil French's has received touching tributes from his co-stars and friends on social media, after it was confirmed he had died at the age of 29.

On Tuesday (Mar 2) a representative of Jahmil confirmed his death to EW, following tributes from his colleagues online. The cause of his death is unknown.

Jahmil French (bottom right) appeared in "Degrassi: The Next Generation" from 2009 to 2013. Picture: Getty

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French."

"He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality."

"I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time." the statement read.

The Canadian actor was most noted for his role as Dave Turner in the Canadian teen drama series Degrassi: Minis and Degrassi: The Next Generation.

He also appeared in a Netflix series Soundtrack and Pop TV series Let's Get Physical.

Singer Christina Milian - who worked with the actor on the TV series Soundtrack - lead tributes with a comment under French's last Instagram post saying: 'You will be missed. Rest peacefully King.'

His co-star Melinda Shankar, who played Alli Bhandari, Jahmil's on-screen love interest wrote a tribute on Twitter on Monday.

She wrote: 'Bhandurner forever in my heart. So grateful for memories and deep convos with you, beautiful angel.'

The star added: 'Blessed that we got to be part of a big dysfunctional family together. Thank you for sharing your gift with the world. I just hope you knew how loved you were."

Shankar also shared a tribute on Instagram.

Chloe Rose - who played Katie Matlin in Degrassi: The Next Generation, wrote 'Still in shock. Jahmil will be missed.

He was an integral part of the Degrassi family and certainly a huge part of my degrassi days.' on Twitter.

Rose added: 'He always wanted to make people laugh and smile, a true joy to be around. Rest in Peace.'

Degrassi star Annie Clark also took to Instagram to share a video of French dancing and wrote she was "heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French."

"We started on Degrassi the same year and I'll never forget the day I met him," she said. "Jahmil was so full of energy and absolute joy to be around."

Drake appeared on Degrassi: The Next Generation from 2001 to 2008, a year before French was on the show.

Jahmil French appeared in "Degrassi: The Next Generation" from 2009 to 2013.

R.I.P Jahmil French.