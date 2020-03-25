Jada Pinkett-Smith explains how to make your relationship last through quarantine

Jada Pinkett-Smith explains how maintain a good relationship during self-isolation. Picture: Getty

Jada revealed how to maintain a healthy relationship during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jada Pinkett-Smith has spoken openly about how to tackle certain relationship triggers that may arise while self-isolating away from the coronavirus pandemic.

On the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, the 48-year-old actress welcomed motivational speaker Jay Shetty and Dr. Ramani Durvasula alongside her regular co-hosts; daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

One viewer wrote in a question to the table about living with a partner during self-quarantine, asking, "I love my wife, but I need some alone time during this quarantine. How can I tell her that?"

Anxiety Surrounding Coronavirus We all could use some space during this quarantine. Tune in to tomorrow’s new episode for a little help from Jay Shetty as he guides us to a better mental state during these times. Posted by Red Table Talk on Tuesday, 24 March 2020

Shetty emphasised the importance of good communication. "If you’re just seeking more space in your relationship I think one of the bigger mistakes we often make is that we express what we want but we don’t explain why we want it," he said.

"So if you just go up to your partner and say, ‘I want space’ or ‘I need space,’ they don’t know why you want it and so now they’re confused, now they’re filling in the text of going, ‘Oh maybe he or she doesn’t like me.’"

"I think that's true because if you say to somebody, "I need space," sometimes that's a trigger for one step towards divorce," said Jada. Picture: Getty

Shetty continued, "Whereas if you explain why you want what you want then someone has the opportunity to say, ‘Oh I get that, I wanted it too.’ Because often you find that both of you wanted the space."

And Jada agreed, adding that bringing up the idea of distancing oneself can often lead to certain presumptions. "I think that’s true because if you say to somebody, ‘I need space,’ sometimes that’s a trigger for one step towards divorce.

"And it doesn’t necessarily mean that. It just means, ‘Hey I need two hours, please.'"