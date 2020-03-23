Hip-Hop fans spark debate after controversial ‘top 25 debut albums of the decade’ list goes viral

Top 25 debut albums of the decade list. Picture: Getty/Giphy

A list of the 'top 25 debut albums of the decade' has sparked debates amongst Hip-Hop fans on social media.

A new list emerged which sparked debates amongst hip-hop's truest and dearest fans. The list displays the 'Top 25 debut albums of the decade'.

The list went viral after HotNewHipHop posted the list on their social media accounts, with many hip-hop fans giving their views and opinions in the comments.

Created in order to spark discussion and give credit to the best hip-hop albums of the 21st century, HNHH posted their list online.

With 50 Cent taking the No.1 spot, with his debut album 'Get Rich or Die Tryin', his former G-Unit member Llyod Banks was not too happy about his placement on the list.

Llyod Banks' 'Hunger For More' was placed at No.20, being 5 albums away from the least greatest.

The 37-year-old rapper did not agree with his placement on the list and called the outlet out underneath their post. He wrote ""Man...take me off please! Somebody else can have that spot".

Llyod Banks reacted to his placement on the list. Picture: Instagram

Although Banks was not impressed, neither were fans of artists who were not mentioned on the list at all.

One fan wrote "SLIM SHADY LP!!!!???", another chimed in "Where’s Roddy".

Another fan also pointed out there was no mention of Drake or J.Cole, writing "To have no j Cole or drake this list is wack. Drakes been top of the charts his whole career."

Other fans pointed out there was no mention of artists who are seen as the hip-hop decades goats. "Where the f*ck is jay z and nas Fabolous ?" See other reactions below.

Fans chime in on the debate. Picture: Instagram

Many fans point out that Drake is not on the list for 'Thank Me Later'. Picture: Instagram

Some fans agree with the list. Picture: Instagram

Some fans were critical of the list. Picture: Instagram

Some fans agree with the lists placements. Picture: Instagram

What do you think of the list ? Let us know @CapitalXTRA Twitter.