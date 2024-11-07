Halle Bailey slams ex DDG for bringing son Halo on Kai Cenat's livestream

On Air Now
Halle Bailey has slammed ex-boyfriend DDG for bringing their 10-month-old son Halo on a Kai Cenat livestream this week.
The pair split in October 2024, and maintained their commitment to co-parent their little one together.
However, DDG, a YouTuber and rapper, was called out by ex Halle after be brought their son on a Kai Cenat livestream without her permission.
Halle Bailey took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make it clear she wasn't a fan of DDG's decision to put Halo on Cenat's livestream of millions.
"Just so you know I am out of town and I don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight," the singer said.
"I wasn’t told or notified. I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people." Bailey then made a dig to DDG's lack of communication.
"I am his mother and protector," she explained. "And saddened that I wasn’t notified especially when I am out of town."
She then made it clear that "as a woman experiencing severe postpartum, there are boundaries that I wish to be respected. Nobody knows what someone is going through until they snap."
She has since deleted these tweets and deactivated her account after facing a variety of responses to her reaction.
A user wrote: "Totally understandable, boundaries are important, especially during such a sensitive time. Hope they can work things out."
The pair announced their split last month after almost three years together, with DDG saying: "This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us.
I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared. Despite the change in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true."