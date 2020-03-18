Glastonbury festival cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

18 March 2020, 11:13 | Updated: 18 March 2020, 11:19

Glastonbury has been cancelled due to coronavirus.
Glastonbury has been cancelled due to coronavirus. Picture: Getty

The festival was due to go ahead in June on their 50th anniversary.

Glastonbury festival has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

The Somerset music and arts festival was scheduled to go ahead in June to celebrate the event's 50th anniversary, with headliners Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar due to hit the stage.

"We are so sorry to announce this, but Glastonbury 2020 will have to be cancelled, and this will be an enforced fallow year for the Festival," reads a statement on the festival's website.

Glastonbury have confirmed that ticket holders for this year's festival will be able to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the opportunity to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2021.

"Again, we’re so sorry that this decision has been made. It was not through choice. But we look forward to welcoming you back to these fields next year and until then, we send our love and support to all of you," the statement reads.

Rumours of cancellation increased after the government advised people to avoid mass gatherings in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Around 200,000 people including crew and ticket holders were expected to attend Glastonbury this year.

