Gabrielle Union confirms 'Bring It On' sequel

Gabrielle Union confirms 'Bring It On' sequel. Picture: Getty

The actress said a sequel is "absolutely going to happen."

Good news, 'Bring It On' fans - the noughties cheerleading classic is coming back for a long-awaited sequel, Gabrielle Union has confirmed.

During a new interview, the 47-year-old actress, who played Clovers team captain Isis in the movie, told James Corden that a reunion is "absolutely going to happen."

"It’s absolutely going to happen," said Union of a 'Bring It On' sequel. Picture: Getty

When Corden asks whether Union had spoken to Kirsten Dunst about a potential sequel to the movie, which dropped in 2000, Union confirmed that her costar was on board.

"We have. We actually did a public panel a couple of weeks ago and they asked about it, and we all were like, ‘We’re in. We're absolutely in.'"

"Is that something that genuinely you think is going to happen?" Corden responded, to which Union replied, "It’s absolutely going to happen."

Gabrielle Union (right) starred alongside Kirsten Dunst (left) in the hit motion picture. Picture: Universal

"I think it's because we all got obsessed with Cheer on Netflix and it kind of like brought back the whole love of cheerleading," she added, referring to the hit Netflix series which follows a successful cheerleading squad in Texas.

"We kinda want to see where these people would be 20 years later."

Last Halloween, Union and her adorable daughter Kaavia wore matching Clovers outfits as a nod to her starring role, almost two decades after the original movie aired.

Union and her adorable daughter Kaavia wore matching Clovers outfits as a nod to her starring role. Picture: Instagram/@gabunion

"Brought It. #CaliforniaLove," she captioned the photos of her and her little one wearing matching yellow bows in their hair, posing for the camera.

Union's younger cousin, rapper Saweetie, also wore the same iconic green-and-yellow costume that year.