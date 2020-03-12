Floyd Mayweather's ex and mother of his children, Josie Harris, tragically found dead at 40

Josie Harris, ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather and the mother of his children, has been found dead. Picture: Getty

Josie, 40, was found dead in her car by police in Los Angeles on Tuesday (10 Mar.)

Josie Harris, the ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather and mother of his three children, was tragically found dead in her car by police in Los Angeles on Tuesday (10 Mar).

According to TMZ, police were called to her home in Valencia, Los Angeles County, at around 9:30pm and, upon arrival, found 40-year-old Harris unresponsive in her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities do not suspect foul play and are treating the case as a death investigation rather than homicide.

Josie Harris, pictured here KalanFrFr and Jirah Mayweather, was found dead in her car on Tuesday (10 Mar). Picture: Getty

Josie and Floyd, who dated between 1995 and 2010, shared a tumultuous relationship. Mayweather was convicted of attacking her in 2010 domestic violence incident and later served two months in prison.

Harris claimed she was abused by Mayweather on six different occasions, but the court case occurred after Harris claimed Floyd attacked her in front of their children while she was sleeping in her Vegas home.

Their oldest son, Koraun, witnessed the assault, before he snuck out of the home and alerted a security guard to call police.

During an interview with USA Today in 2014, Harris said she was a "battered woman", saying, "I felt embarrassed about saying I was a battered woman. I felt shame. I felt like it was my fault. What did I do? I didn't understand what a battered woman was at that time."

Koraun Mayweather, Iyanna Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and Zion Mayweather pictured in October 2017. Picture: Getty

Mayweather later denied the violent allegations during an interview with Katie Couric, saying, "Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone."

After the interview aired, Harris vehemently denied his accusation and sued Mayweather for over $20 million for defamation. The case was still ongoing at the time of her death.

Harris, who was an aspiring actress, was also in the process of writing a book aiming to help survivors of domestic violence when she died.