David Schwimmer slammed by 'Living Single' fans after suggesting an "all-black" Friends reboot

Living Single show fans have slammed David Schwimmer for being "ignorant" to 'Friends' allegedly being inspired by the Fox sitcom.

NBC sitcom Friends actor, David Schwimmer, recently received backlash after proposing an all-black version of Friends.

The suggestion came from a good place, however, Schwimmer got called out for his ignorance about a Fox sitcom called Living Single – which was an all black cast sitcom with a similar premise to Friends.

"Maybe there should be an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends," Schwimmer told The Guardian in an interview, in response to criticism about the show's all-white cast.

"But I was well aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years to have Ross date women of colour".

"One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian American woman, and later I dated African American women. That was a very conscious push on my part."

Despite Schwimmer fighting for a good cause, Twitter fans quickly reminded him that Living Single came out in 1993, while Friends came out in 1994.

Many fans believe that Friends was an adaption of the Queen Latifah-starring show. See Tweets below.

