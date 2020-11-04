DaBaby pays tribute to brother Glen Johnson after his tragic death

DaBaby pays emotional tribute to brother Glen Johnson after his tragic death. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper DaBaby has payed an emotional tribute to his older brother, Glen Johnson, after he tragically died by suicide.

According to TMZ, DaBaby's brother, Glen, committed suicide in Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports claim Glen died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. DaBaby's older brother reportedly posted a video of himself earlier that day, with a gun in a vehicle while crying.

In the video, Glen claimed that he had been repeatedly wronged by people in his lifetime and sources told TMZ that he later shot himself in the head and died.

Johnson is reportedly survived by 3 daughters and a son.

DaBaby, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, posted a short tribute to his brother in his Instagram bio.

The Charlotte rapper wrote 'LONG LIVE MY BROTHER' along with a black heart emoji and a white dove emoji.

DaBaby pays tribute to his older brother who passed away on his Instagram bio. Picture: Instagram

DaBaby further payed tribute to his older brother on his Instagram story. The 28-year-old rapper posted lyrics from his song "Intro", which was on his debut studio album 'Kirk'.

While sharing an image of the lyrics, DaBaby ran the emotional track in the background of the post.

The song gave insight to his brother's pain, claiming he was going through challenging times.

"My brother be thinkin' that we don't love him and let him struggle like we ain't family. Like I won't give up all I got to see you, n****."

DaBaby pays heartbreaking tribute to his brother, Glen, on his Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

The track where DaBaby mentions his older brother, debuted at number 17 on the US Billboard Hot 100 before peaking at number thirteen on the chart.

We're wishing for the best for DaBaby and Glen's loved ones during this time.