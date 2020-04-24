The full list of UK key workers who can get coronavirus tests from today

UK key workers can book a coronavirus test from today. Picture: Getty

More than 10 million key workers and their families can get COVID-19 tests from today.

In a new announcement Health secretary Matt Hancock revealed that people classed as key/essential workers and whose work is critical to fighting the coronavirus pandemic will be able to register online for a test if they or someone in their household shows symptoms.

Before he revealed the new plans at the latest Downing Street briefing, Mr Hancock said: "Our ultimate goal is that everyone who could benefit from a test gets a test."

These are the UK Government's current list of essential workers:

Health and social care

Frontline health and social care staff including doctors, nurses, midwives, paramedics, as well as support and specialist staff in the health and social care sector. In addition, it includes those working in supply chains including producers and distributors of medicines and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Education and childcare

Nursery, teaching staff and social workers.

Key public services

Staff required to run the justice system, religious staff, as well as people responsible for managing the deceased, and journalists providing public service broadcasting.

Local and national government

Administrative occupations essential to the effective delivery of the COVID-19 response or delivering essential public services, including payment of benefits.

Food and other necessary goods

Those involved in the production, processing, distribution, sale and delivery of food.

Public safety and national security

Police, support staff, Ministry of Defence civilian staff and armed forces personnel, fire and rescue staff, and those responsible for border security, prisons and probation.

Transport

Those who will keep air, water, road and rail passenger and freight transport modes operating during the COVID-19 response.

Utilities, communication and financial services

Staff required to keep oil, gas, electricity, water and sewerage operations running. Staff in the civil nuclear, chemical and telecommunications sectors. Those in postal services and those working to provide essential financial services.

UK coronavirus tests are now available to book for key workers and their household. Picture: Getty

Who can be tested?

The Government have said that their priority is testing patients to inform their clinical diagnosis. In addition, the Government are now also testing: essential workers with symptoms people who live with essential workers and have symptoms

This means essential workers can find out whether they have the virus, and we can help them return to work if they test negative. Testing is most effective within 3 days of symptoms developing.

How can I book a coronavirus test?

Self referral

Essential workers who are self-isolating can book a test directly. You can select a regional test site drive-through appointment or home test kit.

Home test kit availability will initially be limited but more will become available. There is good availability of regional test sites, so people are being asked to select this option if you can.

Employer Referral

The employer referral portal allows employers to refer essential workers who are self-isolating either because they or member(s) of their household have coronavirus symptoms, for testing.

It is a secure portal for employers to use to upload the full list of names and contact details of self-isolating essential workers. If referred through this portal, essential workers will receive a text message with a unique invitation code to book a test for themselves (if symptomatic) or their symptomatic household member(s) at a regional testing site.

In order to obtain a login, employers of essential workers should email portalservicedesk@dhsc.gov.uk with 2 email addresses that will primarily be used to load essential worker contact details. Once employer details have been verified, 2 login credentials will be issued for the employer referral portal.