Prime Minister Boris Johnson reveals he tested positive for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

Boris Johnson has confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus after developing mild symptoms recently. The Prime Minister will now self-isolate inside 10 Downing Street.

A Downing Street spokesperson said, “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty."

They went on to add, “The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive. In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street. He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

