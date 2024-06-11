Chrisean Rock arrested at Blueface’s court hearing while baby son 'taken by officers'

Chrisean Rock arrested at Blueface’s court hearing while baby son 'taken by officers'. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Capital XTRA

Chrisean Rock, the on-off girlfriend of rapper Blueface, was arrested at his court hearing and their baby son was 'taken by officers'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chrisean Rock has been arrested at her on-off boyfriend Blueface's court hearing after having police have revealed there was a warrant out for her arrest.

The 24-year-old internet personality was detained by officers in California and taken to custody by five officers who were already there waiting for her as she attended his hearing.

Her nine-month-old son Chrisean Jr. was taken away from Chrisean, with father Blueface currently serving a jail sentence.

Rock was arrested at Blueface's court hearing. Picture: Getty

Chrisean's arrest stems from a felony fugitive warrant according to a law enforcement source. There is also an additional assault with a deadly weapon charge being added on.

Blueface's other baby mama Jaidyn Alexis was also present at the court hearing, but it is reported that the pair did not talk. Rock is currently being held in prison without bail.

In footage shared by TMZ, she was seen walking into the courthouse with her son in a stroller, before later being walked out in handcuffs, with two officers escorting her.

Chrisean Rock has had a rocky relationship with Blueface. Picture: Getty

She was reportedly to say 'that's crazy' when asked about why she was detained, which appears to have come out of an open warrant for her arrest in Oklahoma.

Rock is wanted out there in connection to drug charges dating back to 2022 due to be in 'possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.'

She has previously said that she understands she is legally a fugitive but has chosen to work through the situation to minimise disruption for her infant son.