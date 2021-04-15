Chet Hanks sued by ex-girlfriend for $1 million over abuse allegations

Chet Hanks sued by ex-girlfriend for $1 million over abuse allegations. Picture: Instagram

A former partner of Chet Hanks is suing him for a number of domestic abuse allegations.

Chet Hanks is being sued by an ex-girlfriend over domestic violence allegations she's made against him.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Hanks' former partner Kiana Parker is suing the 30-year-old actor in Texas for $1 million, claiming that he was violent towards her on multiple occasions.

Earlier this week, Parker shared a photo of herself outside Fort Bend County Justice Center on Instagram with the caption, "This is the first step on a long road to justice. Only looking forward, no looking back."

Earlier this week, Parker shared a photo of herself outside Fort Bend County Justice Center. Picture: Instagram

In the lawsuit, Parker recalls an alleged incident in October 2020 in New Orleans, where Hanks was filming the Golden Globe nominated Your Honor.

Parker alleges Hanks became angry when she wanted to leave their hotel room, and accused him of "grabbing her by the wrists and arms and pushing her around the room, knocking over tables."

Parker also claimed Chet hreatened to kill her in a "murder-suicide" a month after the aforementioned incident.

According to TMZ, Parker claims Chet told her that no one would believe her allegations because he was "Chet Hanks" and she was "just a ghetto Black b**ch."

Chet Hanks' lawyer says Parker's claims are "completely false, fabricated and fictional.". Picture: Getty

At the beginning of the year, the pair made further allegations of violence about each other after a video surfaced where Hanks could be seen bleeding from his head. She was granted a temporary restraining order against him in January.

Chet has denied Parker's claims and launched his own lawsuit against her for assault and battery, and claims she stole money from him.

Marty Singer, Hanks' attorney, told the publication, "We consider the claims filed by Kiana Parker to be a shakedown. The lawsuit filed by Ms Parker is in response to the lawsuit filed by Chet Hanks against Ms Parker on March 4, 2021."

Singer adds that he believes the video of their altercation will prove that Parker's claims are "completely false, fabricated and fictional."