Kylie Jenner roasted over huge walk-in shower with hilarious memes

Kylie Jenner roasted over huge walk-in shower with hilarious memes. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Twitter

The beauty mogul has sparked hilarious memes on Twitter, after showing off her $36million mansion's walk-in shower.

Kylie Jenner fans have roasted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star over her walk-in shower, which went viral on social media.

The 23-year-old billionaire owns four properties - one of which is her Holmby Hills home in Los Angeles, which cost her a whopping $36million (£26.5million).

Kylie's huge mansion includes a beautiful marble bathroom with a massive shower, but a little shower head.

The beauty mogul gave fans a tour of her home over the weekend, sparking many to question why her water pressure was low, considering the potential price tag of the shower.

Kylie Jenner shows fans her massive marble walk-in shower. Picture: instagram

A tweet, which went viral, read: " Kylie Jenner lives in a $35m mansion, and this is the water pressure..."

Another fan wrote "I loved the walls and how big it was but the pressure was NOT it. And I would prefer a different shower head... like a I need more water lol DROWN me please," on Twitter.

Kylie Jenner lives in a $35m mansion, and this is the water pressure... pic.twitter.com/Y429ggJOOv — Coral DeVille (@CoralDeVille) January 17, 2021

Another Twitter user joked "My tears came down with more pressure than Kylie Jenner's shower".

While many fans trolled the star and made memes out of the situation, other fans came to Kylie's defence.

One fan wrote "It's basically for when you want to wash your body without wetting your hair, like a mini handheld shower you can use to wash the parts that need cleaning and keep your hair dry."

"Or rinse round the edges or the shower to remove soap, hair etc,".

Other fans also claimed its due to water usage restrictions in California.

One fan wrote "California has water use restrictions.... has nothing to do with money," one user argued.

See the funniest meme reactions to Kylie Jenner's shower below.

Me: I’m not gonna judge anyone anymore

Me after seeing kylie jenner’s water pressure: pic.twitter.com/w8sH0MLFeZ — holly (@hollyelaine2004) January 18, 2021

the plummers after the installed a shower w/ that sucky water pressure in kylie jenner’s mansion pic.twitter.com/KmyFD48GMZ — yeehaw🤠🇺🇸 (@holymolymemes) January 18, 2021

Kylie Jenner in her shower: pic.twitter.com/OG02Dmy4oS — Nathan (@najaco) January 18, 2021