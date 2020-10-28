Kylie Jenner admits she ‘hides her personality’ due to trolling

Kylie Jenner admits she ‘hides her personality’ due to trolling. Picture: Getty

The makeup mogul says playing a character "makes her sad".

Kylie Jenner has revealed she's been 'hiding' her true personality since receiving cruel comments from trolls growing up.

The 23-year-old makeup mogul sat down with beauty guru James Charles for a chat while he gave her a Halloween makeover, recalling how mean remarks in the past have impacted how she portrays herself.

"So yeah, I just started doing a little less, which is sad, it makes me sad," Kylie told YouTuber James Charles. Picture: Getty

During the video, James brings up a recent clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians where Jenner tells her family she was going to get "wasted" during a trip to Palm Springs.

"Your personality is so fun!" declared James, "Every time you walk into the room, it's instant laughs, you're always cracking jokes, you're so nice to everybody."

Kylie went on to explain that while she used to show her real personality on Vine and Instagram during her teenage years, but chose to show less of true self as she became more famous due to trolling.

Jenner has spent most of her childhood in the spotlight. Picture: E!

"As I got bigger and bigger, people used to say really mean things about who I really am, my personality and what I love the most about myself, it would hurt me more than almost playing a character, like not showing everything," she said.

"So yeah, I just started doing a little less, which is sad, it makes me sad."

Kylie was just nine-years-old when she first began starring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians and is the youngest of the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

Earlier this year, fans went into meltdown after it was announced that the show, which catapulted the entire family to fame, will come to an end in 2021 after 20 seasons.

Kylie has been starring on Keeping Up With The Kardashian since she was nine years old. Picture: E!

"I mean It's sad, it's the end of a chapter," Kylie told James, "but we all came to the decision that it was just time to just move on and let it be great."

"We could just keep going and going and going, but we've just got to let it be great," she added, "It's been fun."

