Kim Kardashian thought sister Kourtney would "find her dead" after Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian thought sister Kourtney would "find her dead" after Paris robbery. Picture: Getty

The reality star broke down while discussing about the 2016 incident.

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her traumatic Paris robbery in 2016, admitting she feared her older sister Kourtney would find her dead during the ordeal.

The KKW Beauty owner, 39, spoke about the incident - which took place in the French capital in October 2016 - during an appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.

Kim Kardashian opened up about her traumatic Paris robbery in 2016. Picture: Getty

Ahead of the robbery, Kim and Kourtney had traveled to Paris together to attend the city's Fashion Week. On 2nd October 2016, Kim was bound and robbed at gunpoint during a jewellery heist at her hotel.

"I kept on thinking about Kourtney, I kept on thinking, like, she's gonna come home and I'm gonna be dead in the room and she's gonna be traumatised for the rest of her life," said Kim tearfully.

On the night of the robbery, Kourtney and Kim arrived back to their hotel after attending a Givenchy fashion show, which their sister Kendall was walking in. Kourtney and Kendall then went out for the night while Kim decided to stay at the hotel.

Kim admitted she feared her older sister Kourtney would find her dead during the ordeal. Picture: Getty

Kim claimed the thieves entered her hotel room and geld a gun to her head, tied her wrists and legs and wrapped duct tape over her eyes and mouth. Her bodyguard had gone with Kourtney and Kendall earlier, leaving Kim completely alone.

"I was like, 'OK, this is the time I'm gonna get raped. Like deal, this is gonna happen, just prepare yourself,'" Kim recalled to Letterman.

"So, I did and then - I don't know why I'm crying, I've talked about this before - and then he tied me up with handcuffs and zip-ties and then duct tape and duct-taped my mouth and my eyes."

The robbers stole millions of dollars worth of jewellery during the heist, including a huge 20 karat diamond ring that was a gift from Kim's husband, Kanye West.

Nobody was physically harmed during the incident, but Kim admitted that the entire ordeal left her "really paranoid" for around a year, saying she would have "half a dozen" security guards posted up about her Calabasas home at all times.

Kim said that the assailants had been planning the heist for "two years" prior to the robbery. "I didn't know that they had someone at the elevators, someone at the front, someone that moved the camera, someone that broke the door, someone in the getaway car."

"There was a whole team of people that had planned this," she concluded.